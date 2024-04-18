Berkeley IEOR Professor Rob Leachman has been awarded a $1 million grant from BioMADE, a Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII) sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense, and 10 synthetic biology companies that are BioMADE members. The grant will fund Professor Leachman’s study titled “Benchmarking Synthetic Biology Product Development,” which seeks to revolutionize the synthetic biology industry by establishing performance metrics and standards for more successful biosynthetic product development.