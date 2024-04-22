zKnowledge Base (fiveW) was inspired by one of my teammates’ experience during the bus ride up from USC for TreeHacks 2024. As he scrambled to finish a psychology paper due, he struggled to find articles to cite due to the fragmented landscape of paywalled academic journals.

At the hackathon, we delved deeper into his problem and discovered that this was a common issue. Researchers faced struggles including expensive author publication costs, limited publishing permissions, and editing driven by commercial priorities. This issue needed tackling.

Our dream is to democratize access to research papers, making them freely available for reading and open-source contributions, while easing the publishing process for researchers. zKnowledge Base is a social publishing platform for research papers, giving power back to the researchers and facilitating a vibrant research community. The platform’s key features include easy PDF download (and upload) of research papers stored on the IPFS blockchain, a powerful semantic search engine prioritizing content relevance, and secure storage of Content IDs on the Avalanche Blockchain. Later, we hope to add a communities tab for users to interact with researchers and a comprehensive peer review system incentivizing speedy and accurate peer reviews.

Our project won recognition for its innovation, securing the Best Decentralized App award on the Ava Labs sponsor track at the TreeHacks. Additionally, we earned a spot as the only collegiate startup in Ava Labs' Codebase startup accelerator program and received a 5-figure stipend. We recently had our welcome week in Lisbon, Portugal and look forward to demoing our platform at Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas at the end of May. In the meantime, sign up for our waitlist at fivew.xyz!