INFORMS, the largest association for the decision and data sciences, has awarded JD.com, a leading technology and service provider with supply chain at its core, the prestigious 2024 INFORMS Prize for its outstanding use of operations research (O.R.) and analytics to enhance its supply chain efficiency. Leading this effort is Berkeley IEOR Professor Emeritus Max Shen, who serves as Supply Chain Chief Scientist for JD.com.

Under Shen's guidance, JD.com has developed an expansive logistics infrastructure, optimizing delivery routes and inventory management. As a result, JD.com has realized remarkable outcomes, including a 30-day inventory turnover and same-day or next-day delivery for 95% of self-operated orders.

The 2024 INFORMS Prize marks a notable achievement, placing JD.com alongside past recipients such as Walmart and Amazon. This recognition follows JD.com's status as a finalist for the Franz Edelman Award for Achievement in Operations Research and the Management Sciences in 2023.