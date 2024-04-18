This year, the AI4OPT “Teaching the Teachers” mission came to life on Berkeley’s campus with the first in-person Kids Teach Tech (KTT) STEM Summer Camp. Over one hundred youth came to UC Berkeley for a dynamic two-week immersion in STEM education, with additional participants joining virtually from various locations across the country. Berkeley IEOR students Ananya Gupta, Thomas Guzman, and Brooke Soobrian took on the roles of camp counselors, providing support to KTT’s team of young teachers (aged 10-18) in delivering STEM curriculum to middle and high Teaching It Forward school students, a majority of whom hailed from low-income backgrounds and identified as Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and youth of color.