“Kids Teach Tech is thrilled to amplify the reach and impact of the Seth Bonder program through our partnership with UC Berkeley and Georgia Tech,” said Sarbani Banerjee Mulchandani, President & Executive Director of Kids Teach Tech. “As a UC Berkeley IEOR alumna and former technology executive, I know the vast areas of opportunity an IEOR degree opens up, and invite more IEOR alums, students, and their families to join us in bringing these opportunities to more underrepresented youth. We welcome adults to volunteer or mentor, and youth to apply to join the Kids Teach Tech team. There is no prior expertise required, since the team offers extensive training.”

President of the Urban League of Greater San Francisco Bay Area, Kenneth Maxey II, added, “We are excited about this partnership to be able to offer this program to youth in our community. The size of the program was doubled this summer to accommodate the large number of applicants we received. It has the potential to truly make a difference in the lives of underrepresented youth, enhancing and improving equity. We hope that many of these students will also join the program and become future leaders in the industry.”

The camp’s curriculum featured several modules that were offered in four levels ranging from basic to advanced. The first module offered an introduction to the visual programming language Snap! and was followed by units in more advanced programming as well as computational data science, optimization, machine learning, and computational biology.

“We want to let kids know about the revolution that is happening in every field right now driven by data science,” says Professor Pascal Van Hentenryck of Georgia Tech ISYE. “Data science and analytics is changing the way we build and move around cities, helping us move from fossil fuels to wind and solar, changing healthcare with personalized medicine, and helping us understand the universe to discover new planets. By empowering kids with computational and data science skills, and helping them apply them to real-world problems, we are sending the message to kids that data science is for everyone, and that they can be part of the revolution too.”

Van Hentenryck used a Marvel theme for the course material, which included a movie trailer-style introduction, the Avengers theme song as an intro to each lecture, and even wearing a Nick Fury costume while teaching. “The students become superheroes by learning how to code,” he explained.

Looking forward, Van Henteryck, Atamturk, Kids Teach Tech, and the rest of the collaborators hope to transform the Seth Bonder camp into a longitudinal program that offers increasingly sophisticated camps by secondary school grade, with the goal of keeping high school students interested over time. Another goal is to offer versions of the camp throughout the school year and update the curriculum with new tools, including teaching Python, one of the most popular programming languages used in data science in industry today.