Robert Leachman awarded as a 2021 INFORMS Fellow
IEOR Professor Robert Leachman has been named a 2021 INFORMS Fellow. INFORMS Fellows are announced once per year to individuals who demonstrate outstanding lifetime achievement in operations research and the management sciences and have made significant contributions to the advancement of OR/MS over a period of time. Professor Leachman was awarded for notable contributions to applied research and implementation of production planning methodologies and manufacturing processes management in multiple industries.
Professor Leachman also joins five other UC Berkeley IEOR Faculty awarded as INFORMS Fellows, Professor Alper Atamturk, Professor Dorit S. Hochbaum, Professor Shmuel Oren, Professor Max Z. Shen, and Professor Candace Yano.
