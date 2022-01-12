IEOR Welcomes Carolyn Yee to its Advisory Board

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research is excited to welcome alumna Carolyn Yee to the IEOR Advisory Board.

Carolyn is an alumna of Berkeley IEOR and currently s currently serves as the vice president of business operations and technical program management at Intuit.

“I am honored to join the IEOR Advisory Board to shape the future of the department and the field of study, especially as we expand the frontiers of optimization, stochastics, and data science and analytics,” said Carolyn.

“We are very fortunate to have Carolyn join our advisory board. Carolyn’s perspective and business experience will be invaluable for guiding the department as we continue to support the rapidly growing number of students in our programs and engage in new cutting-edge research,” said Professor Alper Atamturk, IEOR department chair.

Carolyn is currently Vice President of Business Operations and Technical Program Management at Intuit where she works on strategic planning and runs the operating rhythm for product development and technology to deliver innovation at speed to customers. Carolyn holds a BS in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from UC Berkeley and an MS in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.

IEOR is grateful to have Carolyn’s experience and perspective to provide strategic advice to the department in supporting its students, faculty, staff, and research.