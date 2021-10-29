Prof. Rajan Udwani Wins INFORMS Junior Faculty Interest Group Paper Competition

Berkeley IEOR Professor Rajan Udwani has been selected as winner of the 2021 INFORMS Junior Faculty Interest Group (JFIG) Paper Competition for his work titled Submodular Order Functions and Assortment Optimization.

Udwani was selected for his work with submodular order functions and demonstrating the power of submodular order functions.

As part of the paper competition, all selected finalists presented their work at the INFORMS Annual Conference. Among all finalists, Professor Udwani was awarded first place. Berkeley IEOR extends a hearty congratulations to the researchers for the award!

The abstract to the paper is provided below. To access to paper, click here.