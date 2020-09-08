IEOR department seeking applications for tenure-track faculty position

The DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING & OPERATIONS RESEARCH (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley, welcomes applications from qualified researchers for a position in the broad area of stochastics, with research interests in topics such as probability, machine learning, stochastics modeling, financial engineering and technology, and data science, for a tenure-track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level with an expected start date of July 1, 2021. Applicants are encouraged to apply by October 15, 2020, as the department intends to invite some applicants for initial remote/video conference interviews on a rolling basis before the final deadline of December 1, 2020. All applications received by

December 1 will receive full consideration.

The UC Berkeley Industrial Engineering and Operations Research Department is at the forefront of research and teaching of stochastics, optimization, production, and applying these fundamentals to industrial applications in areas such as healthcare, logistics, energy, security, finance, and e- commerce. The IEOR Department has strong ties with other departments in the UC Berkeley College of Engineering and enjoys close relationships with the faculties of Statistics, Mathematics, and Economics, as well as with the Haas School of Business. Our interdisciplinary program also offers outstanding opportunities for collaboration with technologists and companies in the greater Bay Area. The IEOR department offers BA, BS, MS, MEng, and PhD degrees. To learn more about our department please visit https://ieor.berkeley.edu. This exceptional environment for teaching and research will provide the successful candidate with unique opportunities for intellectual and technological leadership.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are core values at UC Berkeley and IEOR. Our excellence can only be fully realized by faculty, students, and staff who share our commitment to these values. Successful candidates for our faculty positions will demonstrate evidence of a commitment to advancing equity and inclusion. Financial and in-kind resources are available to pursue activities that help accelerate our efforts to achieve our equity and inclusion goals, with the full backing of the College. Examples of ongoing programming at the College are available at https://engineering.berkeley.edu/diversity.

Candidates with the following qualifications are encouraged to apply:

Excellent original research in relevant topics

Clear vision for future original research in relevant topics

Ability and enthusiasm for teaching relevant courses

Excellent communication skills and enthusiasm for advancing diversity and collaboration.

At the time application, applicants must have completed or, be in the process of completing a PhD or an equivalent international degree. The ideal candidate will have a record of excellent original research in relevant areas and experience with state-of-the-art methods, tools, and software. The ideal candidate will also be able to make a convincing case for his or her vision for future innovations in research and teaching, as well as have the enthusiasm and ability to work with industry and colleagues to raise funds to support such research.

Qualified candidates may apply using the following link:

https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF02652. All recommendation letters will be treated as confidential per University of California policy and California state law. Please refer potential referees, including when letters are provided via a third party (i.e., dossier service or career center), to the UC statement on confidentiality (http://apo.berkeley.edu/evalltr.html) prior to

submitting their letters.

The deadline for applications is December 1, 2020. Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and early application is recommended. For questions regarding this position, please contact IEOR manager, Rebecca Pauling, rpauling@berkeley.edu.

The University is committed to addressing the family needs of faculty members, including dual career couples and single parents. For information about potential relocation to Berkeley, or career needs of accompanying partners and spouses, please visit: http://ofew.berkeley.edu/new-faculty.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or protected veteran

status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see: http://policy.ucop.edu/doc/4000376/NondiscrimAffirmAct (link is external).