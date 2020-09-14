M.E.T. applications open for rising sophomores starting Fall 2021

The M.E.T. Program is excited to announce that beginning with the Fall 2021 admissions cycle, applications will open for current UC Berkeley College of Engineering sophomores majoring in a M.E.T. academic track (BioE, CE, EECS, IEOR, MSE, or ME) to apply to the M.E.T. program during the fall of their sophomore year. If admitted, students will join M.E.T. during their junior year.

Berkeley M.E.T. Class of 2023

Applicants are advised to take the courses listed on the Plan of Study for their academic track in the Berkeley Academic Guide and attend an M.E.T. Pre-Advising Session during the Spring semester (dates to be announced).

Information can be found on the M.E.T. website, and answers to some commonly asked questions are located on the FAQ page. For any further questions, please contact met@berkeley.edu.

The M.E.T. program looks forward to this exciting opportunity of expanding the M.E.T. community. Qualifying Berkeley IEOR students interested in the M.E.T. objective are encouraged to apply!