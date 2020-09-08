Berkeley IEOR researchers awarded best student paper in Energy, Natural Resources and the Environment

The work by the Berkeley research group comprising of Julie Mulvaney-Kemp, Salar Fattahi, and Prof Javad Lavaei was selected to receive the 2020 Energy, Natural Resources and the Environment (ENRE) Student Best Paper Award at the INFORMS Annual Meeting. The paper was titled “Smoothing Property of Load Variation Promotes Finding Global Solutions of Time-Varying Optimal Power Flow” and aimed to understand the local and global optimality behaviors of solution trajectories for non-convex optimal power flow problems solved through local-search algorithms.

L to R: Julie Mulvaney-Kemp, Berkeley IEOR Ph.D. Student; Salar Fattahi, Berkeley IEOR Ph.D. 2020 Grad; and Javad Lavaei, Berkeley IEOR Associate Professor.

Berkeley IEOR congratulates the research team for the award! The abstract for the paper is below and the original paper can be accessed here.