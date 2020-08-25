IEOR alum applies machine learning to personalized healthcare

Yonatan Mintz, a 2018 Berkeley IEOR Ph.D. graduate, was recently appointed Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

Mintz applies optimization and machine learning methods to tailor healthcare interventions to individuals. Mintz’s research portfolio includes leveraging patient data to hone personalized health and wellness solutions through wearable technology, to refine drug dosing plans in intensive care units, and to better model the different variations of Parkinson’s disease.

Yonatan Mintz graduated from Berkeley IEOR’s Ph.D. program in 2018

Through machine learning and optimization, Mintz hopes to impact people’s lives for the better. In his new position at UW-Madison, Mintz plans to continue creating models to promote health and wellness via mobile apps and wearable technology. He’s also developing an algorithm to inform individualized dosing strategies for the blood thinner heparin while accounting for differences in how patients metabolize the drug.

Berkeley IEOR wishes Yonatan Mintz the best as he begins his new position!

To read University of Wisconsin-Madison’s feature on Mintz’s work, click here.