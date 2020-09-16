Graduate program applications open for Fall 2021

Berkeley IEOR is excited to announce that the Fall 2021 application cycle for all Graduate programs is now open. Due to testing restrictions related to COVID 19, applications for the Fall 2021 cycle do not require submission of GRE scores.

Listed below is the application information about individual programs:

Applicants interested in the Master of Engineering program are requested to review requirements and submit their application by Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Applicants interested in the Master of Science program or the PhD program are requested to apply by December 15, 2020, 8:59 pm PST.

Applications to all Graduate programs can be completed here.

Current UC Berkeley IEOR/ORMS students interested in the 5 Year Masters Program are also advised to complete the Department Application by October 20, 2020, 5 pm PST. Professor Candace Yano will be hosting two info-sessions about the program on September 24, 2020 and September 25, 2020.

Berkeley IEOR wishes the best to all applicants and is excited to welcome a new cohort of graduate students next Fall!