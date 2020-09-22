Professor Barna Saha conferred IIT Kanpur Young Alumnus Award

Barna Saha, Assistant Professor, IEOR

Berkeley IEOR is pleased to share that Professor Barna Saha is selected as the 2020 recipient of the Young Alumnus Award by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

The Young Alumnus Award at IIT Kanpur had been instituted by the Board of Governors in 2018 to recognize distinguished alums under the age of 40. The award recognizes exemplary achievements during the early stages of a career in an alum’s chosen domain.

Professor Saha was unanimously elected by the award evaluation committee as the recipient of the Young Alumnus Award for 2020. The award felicitation ceremony will be held virtually on November 2, 2020, the 61st Foundation Day of IIT Kanpur.

Berkeley IEOR congratulates Professor Saha for another addition to her long list of prestigious awards in her young career!