What is IEOR?

In this award-winning video, IEOR students explain what industrial engineering & operations research is, how their skills can improve the world, and discuss exciting careers in IEOR.

IEOR is the process of inventing and designing ways to analyze and improve complex systems.

IEOR improves processes to create a better world.

IEOR utilizes math and statistics to understand and quantify the world around us.

IEOR leverages computing to better manage the massive amounts of information available today.

IEOR informs business strategy and operations to help leaders of industry and government make better decisions that save time and resources.