What is IEOR?
In this award-winning video, IEOR students explain what industrial engineering & operations research is, how their skills can improve the world, and discuss exciting careers in IEOR.
- IEOR is the process of inventing and designing ways to analyze and improve complex systems.
- IEOR improves processes to create a better world.
- IEOR utilizes math and statistics to understand and quantify the world around us.
- IEOR leverages computing to better manage the massive amounts of information available today.
- IEOR informs business strategy and operations to help leaders of industry and government make better decisions that save time and resources.