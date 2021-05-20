Shmuel Oren Awarded IEEE PES Outstanding Power Engineering Educator Award

The IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) has awarded Professor Shmuel Oren the 2021 IEEE PES Outstanding Power

Engineering Educator Award for his contributions to mentorship and education on the design and operation of electricity markets. The Outstanding Power Engineering Educator Award was established to recognize outstanding contributions and leadership in power engineering education.

Selected as the recipient after a competitive nomination process, Professor Oren will receive the award at the 2021 IEEE PES General Meeting, to be held virtually.

Berkeley IEOR extends a hearty congratulations to Professor Oren on this achievement!