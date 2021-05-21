Katta G. Murty Best Paper Prize awarded to Alfonso Lobos

Alfonso Lobos was named as the 2021 recipient of the Katta G. Murty Best Paper Prize. The award faculty committee selected Alfonso for his phenomenal work on “Optimal Bidding, Allocation, and Budget Spending for a Demand-Side Platform with Generic Auctions” with Paul Grigas and industry collaborators, Zheng Wen and Kuang-Chih Lee.

The Katta G. Murty Prize, established in 2006 as a gift from IEOR alum Katta Murty (’68 PhD IEOR), is an annual competition for graduate students in the IEOR Department for exceptional papers focused on optimization.

Alfonso Lobos is graduating with a Ph.D. in Spring 2021 and is currently working as a data scientist in the Microsoft AI Development Program

The abstract from “Optimal Bidding, Allocation, and Budget Spending for a Demand-Side Platform with Generic Auctions” can be found below. To read more, click here.