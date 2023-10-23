Thanks to all who joined us in Phoenix, Arizona!

This year, the 2023 INFORMS Annual Meeting took place in Phoenix, Arizona from October 15th-18th. The meeting featured thousands of presentations and networking opportunities, where analytics, data science, and operations research professionals from different generations united in insightful discussion and shared enthusiasm over leading-edge research and advancements in OR and analytics.

On Sunday, October 15, Berkeley IEOR hosted a reception for alumni and friends of the Department, offering a platform for our vibrant community to come together in a more informal setting to reconnect, forge new connections, and celebrate achievements, including the induction of Professor Rhonda Righter as a 2023 INFORMS Fellow and the 2023 Farkas Award bestowed upon Department Chair & Professor Alper Atamturk. On Sunday, over 200 Professionals, alumni, and friends of Berkeley IEOR gathered to celebrate accomplishments and strengthen bonds within the Berkeley IEOR community.

Berkeley IEOR at INFORMS 2023

Rhonda Righter Named 2023 INFORMS Fellow

Berkeley IEOR Professor Rhonda Righter has been named a 2023 INFORMS Fellow. The honor is one of the most prestigious in the operations research (OR) profession. As the leading international association for professionals in operations research, analytics, artificial intelligence, and other relevant fields, INFORMS annually recognizes fellows for their outstanding lifetime accomplishments and contributions in OR and analytics. Read More

Alper Atamturk Awarded Farkas Prize

IEOR Department Professor and Chair Alper Atamturk has received the 2023 Farkas Prize of the INFORMS Optimization Society, the leading international association for professionals in operations research, analytics, artificial intelligence, and other relevant fields. The Farkas Prize recognizes a mid-career researcher for outstanding contributions to the field of optimization, over the course of their career. Read More

Dorit Hochbaum Keynote Speaker for INFORMS 2023

Among the many UC Berkeley faculty presenting at INFORMS 2023, Distinguished Professor Dorit Hochbaum delivered a keynote lecture on Monday, October 16. Titled, Network Flows and Minimum Cuts in Ranking, Clustering, Machine Learning, Imaging, and Diversity Problems, her talk explored Integer Programming Monotone (IPM) problems and applications in clustering, drug ranking, machine learning, and more.

To see photos from INFORMS 2023, please click the link below.