Berkeley IEOR Professor Rhonda Righter has been named a 2023 INFORMS Fellow. The honor is one of the most prestigious in the operations research (OR) profession. As the leading international association for professionals in operations research, analytics, artificial intelligence, and other relevant fields, INFORMS annually recognizes fellows for their outstanding lifetime accomplishments and contributions in OR and analytics.

Professor Righter’s pioneering work in stochastic modeling and control has profoundly impacted various sectors, from manufacturing to transportation to telecommunications, and more. Her contributions have expanded the theoretical underpinnings of stochastic modeling while also yielding practical applications in optimizing complex systems amid inherent uncertainty. Beyond her research, Righter has played a pivotal role in educating, mentoring, and inspiring students to excel in operations research. She is also a dedicated advocate for inclusivity in STEM fields, actively working to create more diverse and equitable opportunities for aspiring researchers.

Professor Rhonda Righter’s induction as a 2023 INFORMS Fellow is a testament to the profound impact of her work to advance operations research. INFORMS Fellows will be inducted during the 2023 INFORMS Annual Meeting, Oct. 15-18, which will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, this year. Berkeley IEOR will host a reception at this year’s meeting on Sunday, October 15, at 8:30 pm

RSVP to attend UC Berkeley’s Reception at INFORMS 2023