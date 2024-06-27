Cyber Risk and Insurance Conference Group Photo infront of Etcheverry Hall

The Cyber Risk and Insurance France-Berkeley Conference, co-organized by Berkeley IEOR Professor Thibaut Mastrolia, brought together experts from France and Berkeley to address the systemic threat posed by cyber risk to the global financial and economic system. Sponsored by the France-Berkeley Fund and the project “Mathematical modeling for cyber-risk insurance,” the conference highlighted the urgent need for advanced modeling to mitigate cyber threats exacerbated by recent health and geopolitical crises.

Berkeley IEOR Professor Thibaut Mastrolia watching cyber risk presentations

The agenda featured notable contributions from Berkeley Professor Anil Aswani, who discussed incorporating fairness into principal-agent models with adverse selection and moral hazard, and Berkeley PhD student Sukanya Kudva, who examined welfare and privacy in cyber-physical systems. Other speakers included students and professors from ENSAE Paris, the University of Albani, and Institut Mathématiques de Toulouse, and Le Mans Université.

PhD student Sukanya Kudva presenting during her session.

