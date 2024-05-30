Photo by Adam Lau / Berkeley Engineering

Last month, the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) at UC Berkeley proudly celebrated the achievements of 266 graduates from its undergraduate and graduate programs. This joyous occasion also marked the second year of the UC Berkeley Master of Analytics program, with all 86 graduates securing internships or full-time positions by year-end.

On May 14, Berkeley IEOR hosted a commencement ceremony to honor these exceptional graduates. Among them were 16 undergraduates from the Operations Research and Management Science (ORMS) program and 50 undergraduates from the IEOR program.

At the graduate level, Berkeley IEOR awarded degrees to 98 Master of Engineering students, 86 Master of Analytics students, eight Master of Science students, and eight PhD students. These graduates have engaged in cutting-edge research and advanced studies, enhancing the department’s reputation for academic excellence and innovation.

The May 14 reception also honored recipients of prestigious departmental awards:

Department Citation: Xin (Jennifer) Chen

Outstanding ORMS Students: Peter Zhang and Srikar Munukutla

Undergraduate Faculty Award: Jelo Francisco and Iliad Izadi

The Jengyee Prize: Emily Kim Meng

IEOR First Year Faculty Fellowship: Suho Kang and Haoyu Liu

IEOR Faculty Fellowship: Amy Guo

Outstanding GSI Awards: Runhan Xie and Yunduan Lin

The Marshall-Oliver-Rosenberger Award: Xinyu Li and Yuhang Wu

The Katta G. Murty Prize: Hyungki Im

Excellence in Student Leadership: Rish Campbell, Jiayi Fang, Kairan Wang, and Roxanne Wang

The Grassi Fellowship: Lawrence Chen

The ceremony featured a poignant student address by Department Citation winner, Xin (Jennifer) Chen. In her speech, Chen underscored the transformative power of an IEOR degree, describing it as not merely an academic discipline but an art of thinking. She highlighted how the application of diverse mathematical models and optimization techniques empowers graduates to solve real-world problems across various domains. You can read Jennifer’s speech here.

Berkeley IEOR’s 2024 commencement was a testament to the dedication, hard work, and ingenuity of its graduates. The department looks forward to witnessing the remarkable contributions these new alumni will make in their professional journeys, continuing Berkeley’s legacy of excellence and innovation. Learn more about the Class of 2024 commencement through the links below.

Read Xin (Jennifer) Chen’s Full Speech:

Access photos, webcasts, and more on the Berkeley IEOR and Engineering Commencement webpages: