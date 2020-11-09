Berkeley IEOR Undergrad Wins Best Student Paper Award at KDIR 2020

IEOR Undergraduate Jonathan Bodine (Class of ’21) and Professor Dorit Hochbaum won the Best Student Paper Award at the 12th International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Information Retrieval (KDIR 2020). The award winning work authored by Bodine and Hochbaum was titled The Max-Cut Decision Tree: Improving on the Accuracy and Running Time of Decision Trees. The paper suggests modifications to standard decision tree constructions to advance their capabilities for difficult classification tasks. These modifications include maximizing the distance between pairs of observations belonging to separate classes and selecting decision features from a linear combination of the input features.

Jonathan Bodine and Dorit Hochbaum

In the Summer of 2020, Jonathan worked as a student researcher with Prof. Hochbaum and has also been the Undergraduate Student Instructor for Prof. Hochbaum’s course – IEOR 162 – since Fall 2019.

Berkeley IEOR congratulates Jonathan and Prof. Hochbaum for this tremendous achievement! Below is the abstract for the award winning submission.