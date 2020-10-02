Berkeley IEOR Student Selected as 2020 INFORMS Undergraduate Operations Research Prize Finalist

Berkeley IEOR PhD student Anna Deza has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2020 INFORMS Undergraduate Operations Research Prize. Anna’s submission, which she worked on during her undergraduate program at the University of Toronto, was titled A Multistage Stochastic Integer Programming Approach to Distributed Operating Room Scheduling.

Along with the other finalists, Anna will present her work during the virtual INFORMS Annual Meeting to be held in the second week of November.

Berkeley IEOR congratulates Anna for being selected as a finalist and wishes her the best for her final presentation!