Re-watch Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna at the A. Richard Newton Series

University of California, Berkeley, biochemist Jennifer Doudna has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, sharing it with colleague Emmanuelle Charpentier for the co-development of CRISPR-Cas9, a genome editing breakthrough that has revolutionized biomedicine.

CRISPR-Cas9 allows scientists to rewrite DNA — the code of life — in any organism, including human cells, with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The groundbreaking power and versatility of CRISPR-Cas9 has opened up new and wide-ranging possibilities across biology, agriculture and medicine, including the treatment of thousands of intractable diseases.

In Spring 2019, Doudna spoke to students through SCET’s A. Richard Newton Lecture Series about her work on the innovations in gene editing technology that will change our lives. Watch the video below or click here to be redirected to the original video!

Berkeley IEOR congratulates Jennifer Doudna for this monumental achievement! Click here to access the Berkeley News announcement.