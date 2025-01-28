Zeyu Zheng has been honored with the inaugural Peter D. Welch Early Career Award by the INFORMS Simulation Society (I-SIM). This award recognizes early-career researchers for their exceptional contributions to the field of simulation. Zheng received the award at the December 2024 Winter Simulation Conference, where he and his co-authors also won the Best Theoretical Paper award.

Zheng currently serves as an Associate Editor for Operations Research, Naval Research Logistics and Probability in the Engineering and Informational Sciences. His research focuses on advancing the fields of simulation, inference, controllable generative AI models, large-scale optimization, and non-stationary learning. Additionally, he collaborates on projects in asset pricing and trustworthy machine learning.