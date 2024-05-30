Pictured: Xenia Chen (left) and Marcia Breslin-Cantillana (right).

Xenia Chen, BS IEOR ’26, is the recent recipient of the Berkeley Mentorship Cohort (BMC) Peer Award. After two years of dedicated participation, first as a mentee and now as a mentor, Xenia has been celebrated for her outstanding character and dedication to supporting both mentors and mentees alike.

Throughout her time with BMC, Xenia has mentored numerous IEOR majors, encouraging them to join the Berkeley IISE student organization, helping strengthen bonds within the major and fostering a greater sense of community within the department.

Open to all students, regardless of their background, BMC’s mission is to increase access and equity, ensuring that every student feels valued and supported by peers, faculty, and staff. Through its seven diverse family cohorts, BMC celebrates the rich diversity of our college, offering a welcoming space where students can share their experiences, passions, and ideas while building strong, lasting relationships.

We congratulate Xenia Chen on this well-deserved award and look forward to seeing the continued positive impact of her mentorship within the Berkeley Engineering community.

