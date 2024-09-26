UC Berkeley ranked No. 1 for generating startup founders, companies and female entrepreneurs  

Neil Freese/UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley graduates have founded more venture-backed companies than undergraduate alumni from any other university in the world, according to the 2024 PitchBook university rankings.

The data released last month (Aug. 30) also shows that Berkeley took the top spot for the number of undergraduate alumni who have founded companies. In addition to significantly widening its advantage, the report reveals that women who graduated from Berkeley are a growing force in the startup landscape. Berkeley was ranked first for female graduates who started businesses, first for female-founded companies and first for the amount of capital raised by women.

“When combined with our commitment to providing long-term societal benefit, this ethos of constantly and constructively questioning the status quo results in ideas that transform industries in support of the greater good,” said Chancellor Rich Lyons, the campus’s former head of innovation and entrepreneurship. “Venture capital is clearly paying attention to Berkeley-generated companies. And we’re just getting started.”

Original article by Jason Pohl @ UC Berkeley News