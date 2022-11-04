A volunteer wears a SkyDeck moonshot shirt during the Berkeley SkyDeck Demo Day at UC Berkeley on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

For the fourth straight year, UC Berkeley topped the list as the nation’s best public university for startup founders, and it remains the second-best university among both private and public schools, according to Pitchbook’s 2022 annual rankings of universities released Monday (Oct. 31).

“That Berkeley is right at the top of the world’s universities for funded startups again will not be a surprise to many,” said Berkeley Chief Innovation and Entrepreneurship Officer Rich Lyons. “We have the geography, we have the culture, we have the width, breadth and scale. How the campus ecosystem has developed over the last 20 years tells our story.”

Original article written by Ivan Natividad @ UC Berkeley News.