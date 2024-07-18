The Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research has been named the No.3 graduate IEOR program nationwide, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings for the nation’s best graduate programs. Berkeley Engineering holds the title of the No. 3 graduate engineering school in the United States and remains the top public program. Berkeley IEOR is one of nine UC Berkeley engineering graduate programs that consistently rank in the top three.

This year’s rankings for graduate engineering programs are coming more than two months after U.S. News and World Report released its 2025 rankings for 15 other academic disciplines, including law, public policy and chemistry. The publication cited the need to review bibliometric data for affiliated institutions for both medical and engineering schools. Rankings for graduate clinical psychology programs were also delayed this year.



Read the full report