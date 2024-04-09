Berkeley IEOR is proud to announce that Tony Xu (B.S. ’07 IEOR), CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses, is this year’s keynote speaker for the College of Engineering, Class of 2024 bachelor’s degree ceremony on May 14.

Born in China, Tony came to America with his parents and grew up working in a restaurant alongside his mother. He and his co-founders started DoorDash with a mission to grow and empower local businesses, like his mother’s restaurant.

DoorDash began by addressing the challenges of delivery from restaurants and has since expanded to include grocery, retail, beauty, alcohol, pet food, flowers, and convenience. In 2018, DoorDash established Project Dash, an initiative that helps deliver food and essential items to people experiencing food insecurity. Since 2018, Project DASH has powered more than 5 million deliveries of an estimated over 80 million meals.

Prior to co-founding DoorDash in 2013, Tony worked in product at Square, led special projects for the CEO and CFO at eBay, and began his career at McKinsey & Co.

Tony Xu exemplifies how Berkeley IEOR alums impact the world by creating innovative solutions and spearheading transformative changes across industries.

The College of Engineering’s Baccalaureate degree ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 2 pm. For a comprehensive list of this year’s speakers across all degree programs, please visit the provided link.

Berkeley IEOR will host a special ceremony open to all Berkeley IEOR graduating students on Wednesday, May 14th from 11am-1:30pm.