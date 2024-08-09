A recent Wall Street Journal article highlights the surge in student interest in supply chain studies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events such as the Suez Canal blockage and baby formula shortages have drawn attention to the importance of supply chains, leading educational institutions nationwide to experience a significant increase in students eager to understand and manage these systems. These students are entering the workforce with fresh perspectives shaped by the supply chain disruptions they have witnessed.

The article notes that the pandemic has not only boosted the number of supply chain management students but has also encouraged students from other fields, such as finance and marketing, to enroll in supply chain courses.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were over 200,000 logistics jobs in 2022, with an expected growth rate of 18% over the next decade, compared to the average growth rate of 3% for all job categories.

Supply chain systems are a core focus within UC Berkeley’s Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. Our world-leading faculty are exploring innovative approaches to optimize decisions in large-scale supply chains and manage real-world uncertainty. We offer courses in Logistics Network Design and Supply Chain Management, upholding our tradition of excellence in educating future supply chain leaders

