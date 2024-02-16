Adrian Enders

Q: How has your experience as a student-athlete influenced your approach to academics?

A: Rowing has definitely shaped my approach to academics. The routine of early morning practices has taught me to stay organized and self-disciplined. I’ve learned how to balance classes and studying, while still managing to have a social life. Rowing has taught me how to handle tremendous pressure – rowing championships, high stakes exams – I’ve learned how to push myself and go beyond what I thought was possible, which I can apply to academics and many other areas of my life.

Rowing is also all about teamwork. It requires collaboration. There are seven other guys on the boat and we need to work together to achieve success. This has really influenced how I approach group projects in my classes. Just like we have to work together smoothly to get that boat moving fast, my classmates and I have to collaborate to succeed.

I’ve also developed a deep appreciation for feedback. Whether it’s from my coach, professors, or classmates, I’ve learned how to better interpret and apply feedback to continually improve and see results.



Q. How has Berkeley Analytics impacted your rowing experience?

Berkeley Analytics has definitely made me more data-focused. Before enrolling in the program, I primarily relied on erg time as the sole metric for gauging performance improvement. Since joining the program, I’ve come to recognize the broader spectrum of data available to improve my skills. Now, I actively and methodically analyze rowing footage as an additional data source; I’ve learned to dissect my movements with precision and identify specific areas for improvement. I’m learning to take the initiative to find and leverage data to make better decisions and find solutions.



Q. What key lessons have you gained from your experience in rowing?

A: Mental fortitude. Rowing is an endurance sport, and you have to push yourself past your perceived limits. Through rowing I’ve gained the mental fortitude and resilience to go beyond my previous expectations, unlocking new levels of perseverance and determination.

I’ve also learned the power of self-talk. Whether I’m out on the water or facing a challenging exam, negativity will only become an additional obstacle. You have to stay positive, not just for yourself, but also for your teammates. The right mindset makes a huge difference.