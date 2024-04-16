Bud Lyons

Favorite memory from your time at Cal?

My favorite memory from Cal was the 1971 University of California rugby team’s tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was a six week tour during which we played nine games and had a fabulous time.

Favorite memory from your time within the department?

My favorite memory of my time in the IEOR department was a course on mathematical modeling. For some reason that course really resonated with me and I often think back on it.

How did studying IEOR impact and shape your career?

My major in IEOR contributed greatly to my admission into Stamford business school. The coursework that I did as an undergrad in IEOR was excellent preparation for the coursework in business school. The IE or classes I took at Cal taught me a great deal about decision-making in the context of optimizing results.

Can you share a work project or achievement you are particularly proud of?

I was in the industrial development business in Northern California in 1993 my partners and I merged our firm into what is now Prologis. I participated in our original IPO, and was fortunate enough to be part of a great organization that today is the largest owner of industrial property in the world.

What are some valuable lessons you’ve learned in your professional journey that you’d like to pass on to current IEOR students?

If I were to advise current students, I would encourage further education beyond their undergraduate endeavors. For me, going to business school, opened up a whole new world of opportunities. I would also advise students to be open-minded about what future opportunities will be of interest to them. For me I had no preconceived notions on what area I would concentrate on after I got my MBA. because of that mindset, I was exposed to a wide variety of interesting opportunities. I was fortunate enough to have an interest in commercial real estate, which turned out to be a very rewarding career for me.