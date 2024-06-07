EPISODE SUMMARY

Sonita Lontoh is an independent director of Sunrun, the largest consumer solar-and-battery-as-a-service company in the U.S., and of TrueBlue, a workforce solutions company that connected ~2 million people to work in the past 3 years.

Previously, she had a ~30 year executive career at the intersection of innovation, climate/sustainability and digital transformation with companies such as HP, Siemens, and PG&E, and at other venture-backed startups.

We discuss the NACD Blue Ribbon Commission Report on board culture, where she served as a commissioner, the increasing politicization of the boardroom, and the impact of geopolitics in the boardroom.

We also address the risks and opportunities of AI and its potential impact in the workforce.

