Shmuel Oren Awarded 2021 Harold Hotelling Medal

Berkeley IEOR is pleased to announce that the INFORMS Section on Energy, Natural Resources, and the Environment (ENRE) has awarded Professor Shmuel Oren as the recipient of the 2021 Harold Hotelling Medal. The Harold Hotelling Medal is a competitive award that recognizes ​the lifetime achievements of INFORMS scholars who have made sustained and exceptional contributions to the major areas spanned by ENRE. The name honors the legacy of Harold Hotelling (1895-1973) who made extensive theoretical contributions to the fields of economics and statistics, and applied optimization methods to various practical and important problems in economics, most notably to spatial economics and optimum management of natural resources.

Shmuel Oren will be presented the medal at the INFORMS Annual Meeting scheduled to be held in October 2021, where he is also a keynote speaker.

Berkeley IEOR congratulates Shmuel Oren for being honored with this lifetime achievement!