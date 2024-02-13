Berkeley IEOR Assistant Professor Rajan Udwani has won the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Faculty Early Career Development Program (CAREER) Award. The CAREER award is the NSF’s most prestigious award given to support early-career faculty members “who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.”

Professor Udwani’s winning proposal, titled “Next Generation Online Resource Allocation,” will pioneer advanced models tailored for modern online resource allocation environments, accompanied by the design of intuitive algorithms geared towards scalability and optimal theoretical performance. His work will focus on identifying general structural properties conducive to broadly applicable and resilient algorithms, with a particular emphasis on developing analytical methods for adaptive online algorithms capable of navigating stochastic uncertainties. This endeavor addresses a critical gap in theoretical understanding while holding significant promise for practical application in diverse settings.

In tandem with Udwani’s research objectives, the project includes an educational initiative focused on increasing STEM opportunities for underrepresented communities.

It entails training community college instructors in online resource allocation and operations engineering while collaboratively developing interactive learning modules tailored for community college courses.

Congratulations to Professor Udwani for receiving the NSF CAREER Award. Udwani’s proposal, centered on advancing online resource allocation models and algorithms, promises to make a lasting impact in both theoretical understanding and practical applications while also underscoring his commitment to educational leadership.