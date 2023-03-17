Announcement flyer for Marcel Boiteux lecture

UC Berkeley Professor Shmuel Oren has been chosen to deliver the first Marcel Boiteux Lecture at CentralSupélec-Paris-Saclay University in Gif-sur-Yvette, France next month. The lecture, titled “Mobilizing load flexibility to support decarbonization through virtual power plants,” will commemorate the 100th birthday of Dr. Marcel Boiteux, a renowned French economist and mathematician who revolutionized the electricity industry with his concept of marginal cost pricing.

Dr. Boiteux started his career in 1949 as a student of Nobel laureate Maurice Allais at EDF (the French state electric power company) and continued working there until the end of his career. He was the General Director of EDF from 1967 to 1987 and is credited with playing a significant role in the development of France’s nuclear industry.

The Marcel Boiteux Lecture series was created to celebrate Dr. Boiteux’s life and work and will feature distinguished speakers from around the world who will address topics related to energy economics and policy. Professor Oren has received numerous awards and accolades for his research, including the Harold Hotelling Medal which is awarded biennially to a researcher who has made significant contributions to the field of applied mathematics, particularly in the area of operations research and management science. Oren’s lecture promises to be an insightful contribution to The Marcel Boiteux Lecture series.

