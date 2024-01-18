UC Berkeley

ACM SIGMETRICS stands at the forefront of advocating for cutting-edge research in performance analysis for computing and communication systems, focusing on innovative techniques and applications of established methods and tools. Every year, ACM SIGMETRICS sponsors its own conference for the computer performance evaluation community.

The IFIP Performance Conference, held annually, serves as a vital forum that brings together researchers dedicated to elevating the performance of computing and information systems by applying state-of-the-art quantitative models and solution techniques. SIGMETRICS is the flagship conference for the ACM Special Interest Group on computer systems performance evaluation, and Performance is the flagship conference for the IFIP Working Group WG7.3 on performance modeling and analysis.

These two conferences converge every few years, with the upcoming 16th joint conference set to take place this summer in Venice, Italy. As the program committee co-chair, Professor Righter plays a pivotal role in shaping the content of the conference. Collaborating with Giulia Fanti from Carnegie Mellon University (US) and Florin Ciucu from the University of Warwick (UK), the program co-chairs oversee the entire peer-review process for several hundred submitted papers over three rounds of submissions. This involves meticulous management of review assignments to the 93 members of the program committee, ensuring timely and thorough evaluations, and ultimately making well-informed decisions on which papers will be accepted for presentation at the joint conference.