Photo by Tracy Siira

Last month, Daniel Pirutinsky, Assistant Teaching Professor in Berkeley’s IEOR department, served as a panelist at the 2023 NextProf Nexus Future Faculty Workshop, hosted at Georgia Tech University in collaboration with UC Berkeley and the University of Michigan. This event is part of a nationwide effort to diversify the next generation of academic leaders in engineering, recognizing the crucial role diverse perspectives play in creating solutions to today’s world.

The three-day workshop was attended by a diverse cohort of engineering PhD candidates, recent doctoral graduates, and esteemed faculty members and deans from institutions nationwide, all coming together to increase diversity, advance equity and foster inclusion in academia.

The event commenced with an insightful dean’s panel titled “The Need for Diverse Faculty,” featuring Berkeley Engineering Dean Tsu-Jae King Liu. On the second day of the workshop, Assistant Teaching Professor Daniel Pirutinsky took the stage for a panel talk titled “Diversity in Faculty Roles.” The session featured an engaging exchange of ideas among Pirutinsky and two other faculty from Georgia Tech. Together, they discussed diversity in academic roles and how the route to a particular career in academia can take many forms.

The event also featured Mark Asta, Executive Associate Dean at Berkeley Engineering, Grace D. O’Connell, Berkeley Associate Dean of Inclusive Excellence, and other Berkeley leaders. Workshop sessions provided participants with career-building opportunities, including networking with mentors and potential future collaborators, gaining insights into the faculty recruitment process, learning how to build a successful research program, and receiving comprehensive preparation for navigating the intricacies of the academic job market.

