Prof. Paul Grigas Wins INFORMS Junior Faculty Interest Group Paper Competition

Paul Grigas, Berkeley IEOR

Berkeley IEOR Professor Paul Grigas has been selected as winner of the 2020 INFORMS Junior Faculty Interest Group (JFIG) Paper Competition for his work titled Smart “Predict, then Optimize”, co-authored along with colleague Adam Elmachtoub from Columbia University.

Grigas and Elmachtoub were selected for proposing a new prediction and optimization framework, called Smart “Predict, then Optimize” (SPO), which directly leverages the optimization problem structure for designing better prediction models. A key result of their work has been the development of SPO loss function which measures the decision error induced by a prediction.

As part of the paper competition, all selected finalists virtually presented their work at the INFORMS Annual Conference on November 8, 2020. Among all finalists, Grigas and Elmachtoub were awarded first place. Berkeley IEOR extends a hearty congratulations to the researchers for the award!

The abstract to the paper is provided below. To access to paper, click here.