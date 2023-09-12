The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley, welcomes applications for a full-time tenure-track assistant professor. Candidates with research interests in logistics or supply chain engineering, with an emphasis on sustainability and resilience, are encouraged to apply. Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis before the deadline, and early application is recommended.

Applicants must have a Ph.D. (or equivalent international degree), or be enrolled in a Ph.D. or equivalent international degree-granting program at the time of application. The successful applicant will demonstrate a record of excellent original research in relevant areas and experience with state-of-the-art methods, tools, and software. The ideal candidate will also be able to make a convincing case for their vision for future innovations in research and teaching and have the enthusiasm and ability to work with industry and colleagues to raise funds to support such research.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are core values at UC Berkeley. Successful candidates for our academic positions will demonstrate evidence of a commitment to these values.

To apply, please visit: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF03628

POSITION OVERVIEW

Position title: Assistant Professor – Resilient and Sustainable Supply Chains

Anticipated start: 7/1/2024

APPLICATION WINDOW

Open September 8, 2023 through Wednesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Assistant Professor

The department offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. It is at the forefront of research and teaching of operations research and analytics methods, as well as the advancement of quantitative solutions in the areas of healthcare, logistics and transportation, supply chains, energy, security, finance, and e-commerce. The department has strong ties with other departments in the UC Berkeley College of Engineering and enjoys close relationships with the College of Computing, Data Science and Society and the Haas School of Business. To learn more about our department and its programs, please visit ieor.berkeley.edu.



Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis before the deadline, and early application is recommended.

The Department is committed to addressing the family needs of faculty, including dual career couples and single parents. We are also interested in candidates who have had non-traditional career paths or who have taken time off for family reasons, or who have achieved excellence in careers outside academia. For information about potential relocation to Berkeley, or career needs of accompanying partners and spouses, please visit: http://ofew.berkeley.edu/new-faculty



Candidates will also have to demonstrate how they plan to contribute through research, teaching, and mentoring to the core values of the IEOR Department: integrity, excellence, dignity, and justice. Candidates should know that financial and in-kind resources are available to pursue activities that help accelerate our efforts to achieve our diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging goals, with the full backing of the College of Engineering. Examples of ongoing programs in the College are available at: engineering.berkeley.edu/diversity.



The University of California is committed to creating and maintaining a community dedicated to the advancement, application, and transmission of knowledge and creative endeavors through academic excellence, where all individuals who participate in University programs and activities can work and learn together in a safe and secure environment, free of violence, harassment, discrimination, exploitation, or intimidation. Consistent with this commitment, UC Berkeley requires all applicants for Senate faculty positions to complete, sign, and upload an Authorization of Information Release form into AP Recruit as part of their application. If an applicant does not include the signed authorization, the application will be considered incomplete, and as with any incomplete application, will not receive further consideration. Although all applicants for faculty recruitments must complete the entire application, applicants will only be subject to reference checks if and when they are selected as the candidate to whom the hiring unit would like to extend a formal offer. More information is available on this website.

QUALIFICATIONS

Basic qualifications (required at time of application)

Applicants must have a Ph.D. (or equivalent international degree), or be enrolled in a Ph.D. or equivalent international degree-granting program at the time of application.

Preferred Qualifications

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Document requirements

-Curriculum Vitae – Your most recently updated C.V.

-Cover Letter

-Statement of Research

-Statement of Teaching

-Statement on Contributions to Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Statement on your contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including information about your understanding of these topics, your record of activities to date, and your specific plans and goals for advancing equity and inclusion if hired at Berkeley (for additional information go to https://ofew.berkeley.edu/recruitment/contributions-diversity).

-Authorization to Release Information Form – A reference check will be completed only if you are selected as the candidate to whom the hiring unit would like to extend a formal offer. Download, complete, sign, and upload the Authorization to Release Information form.

-Most relevant publications – A minimum of one publication, working paper is acceptable.

-Most relevant publications – Additional publication (Optional).

Reference requirements

-3 letters of reference required

Letters will be requested from applicants who are under serious consideration.

Apply link: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF03628

Help contact: rpauling@berkeley.edu

CAMPUS INFORMATION

UC Berkeley is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The excellence of the institution requires an environment in which the diverse community of faculty, students, and staff are welcome and included. Successful candidates will demonstrate knowledge and skill related to ensuring equity and inclusion in the activities of their academic position (e.g., teaching, research, and service, as applicable).

The University of California, Berkeley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see: http://policy.ucop.edu/doc/4000376/NondiscrimAffirmAct

In searches when letters of reference are required all letters will be treated as confidential per University of California policy and California state law. Please refer potential referees, including when letters are provided via a third party (i.e., dossier service or career center), to the UC Berkeley statement of confidentiality prior to submitting their letter.

As a University employee, you will be required to comply with all applicable University policies and/or collective bargaining agreements, as may be amended from time to time. Federal, state, or local government directives may impose additional requirements.

JOB LOCATION

Berkeley, CA

