Photo by Adam Lau

A college degree remains one of the most valuable investments a student can make, and the choice of major plays a crucial role in maximizing this return. A new report by Payscale highlights the significant financial benefits of pursuing certain fields of study. According to the report, college graduates earn 37% more than those with only a high school diploma. However, as the cost of higher education continues to rise, it has become increasingly important for students to consider both their area of concentration and future earnings potential.

Payscale’s 2024 College Salary Report ranks Industrial Engineering and Operations Research as the second highest-paying bachelor’s degree in the U.S., just behind Petroleum Engineering. Graduates in this field can expect an average starting salary of $101,200, which grows to $202,600 by mid-career. This is a testament to the strong income potential associated with STEM fields, particularly those that blend analytical and engineering disciplines. In contrast, majors like Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Interaction Design, and Building Science also feature prominently on the list but generally offer lower starting salaries.

Payscale’s report highlights the bright and lucrative future awaiting Berkeley IEOR students. With Industrial Engineering and Operations Research consistently ranked among the top-earning fields, Berkeley graduates are well-positioned to enter the workforce with strong earning potential and excellent career prospects. Amy Stewart, Payscale’s Principal of Research and Insights, emphasizes that choosing a high-income major like IEOR can lead to quicker financial independence and a secure financial future, ensuring that students not only pursue their passions but also reap significant long-term rewards.

Read Full Article

Story Source

Original article by Jessica Dickler @ CNBC