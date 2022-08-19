New Meta-Algorithms Research Group formed as Part of NSF AI Institute for Advances in Optimization
Led by Distinguished Professor Dorit Hochbaum, the new Meta-Algorithms Research Group is advancing the AI Institute for Advances in Optimization mission by developing automatic algorithm/model selection for optimization problems and machine learning tasks. The group addresses real-world issues, including Vehicle Routing, Multi-Agent Pathfinding and Classification, Satisfiability (SAT), Travelling Salesperson Problem (TSP), and Planning.
The Meta-Algorithms Research Group organizes biweekly seminars and has research subgroups that hold regular meetings during the academic year. Professor Hochbaum and her research group co-authored the paper, Fast algorithms for the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem using Machine Learning Selection of Algorithm’s Parameters, which was recently accepted for publication and will also appear in KDIR 2022.