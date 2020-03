Congratulations to Berkeley IEOR chair and ITS affiliate professor Zuo-Jun “Max” Shen and former ITS Berkeley Visiting Student Researcher Panrawee Rungskunroch for being awarded the Professor Joseph M Sussman Best Paper Prize for the paper “An Improvement on the End-of-Life of High-Speed Rail Rolling Stocks Considering CFRP Composite Material Replacement.”

