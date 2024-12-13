1. Ask around and read about what to expect:

Ask peers or look online for information about the conference to understand what to bring and how to prepare. This can help you anticipate the dress code, logistics, and general atmosphere, aiding with packing and ensuring you’re equipped for any networking or formal events.

2. Pack light and strategically:

Leave extra space in your luggage for any swag you might collect at the conference. Bring a professional outfit for each day, as well as casual options for exploring after hours. Pack comfortable walking shoes, as well as a nicer pair if you expect interviews or more formal events. Including a jacket and versatile clothing will also allow you to reuse items without overpacking.

3. Keep essentials in your conference bag:

Pack your bag the night before to be fully prepared for sessions and networking events.

What’s in Lauren’s conference bag:

Paper resumes

Some snacks

A portable charger

Water Bottle

Wallet

Note-taking materials (Notebook and Pen, Tablet)

Extra shoes

Extra reusable bag

4. Engage post-conference:

After the event, check your emails for surveys, post-conference links, and additional resources from the organizers. Completing surveys and accessing follow-up materials supports the organizers and provides you with valuable information to reflect on your experience.