The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research at the University of California, Berkeley is actively building a talented pool of temporary part-time instructors to teach courses in the department. Screening of applicants is ongoing and will continue as needed.

To apply, please visit: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF04264

Full job description can be viewed below.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Anticipated start: Spring semester January 1, Fall semester August 1, AY July 1. Applicants are considered for positions as needs arise; the existence of this pool does not guarantee that a position is available.

Review timeline: Applications are typically reviewed in September for spring course needs and March for fall course needs.

Position duration: Lecturers may be appointed for a semester or for the academic year, depending on instructional assignments.





APPLICATION WINDOW

Open date: January 22, 2024

Next review date: Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

Apply by this date to ensure full consideration by the committee.

Final date: Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

Applications will continue to be accepted until this date, but those received after the review date will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled.





POSITION DESCRIPTION

The DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING & OPERATIONS RESEARCH at University of California, Berkeley is generating an applicant pool of qualified temporary part-time instructors to teach courses in the department should an opening arise. Screening of applicants is ongoing and will continue as needed. The number of positions varies from semester to semester (Spring and Fall) depending on the needs of the department. Applicants are considered for positions as needs arise; the existence of this pool does not guarantee that a position is available. Courses are expected to be taught on the UC Berkeley Campus .

The department offers BA, BS, MS, MEng, and PhD degrees in IEOR. The IEOR Department educates students to become highly skilled in: the quantitative modeling and analysis of a broad array of systems-level decision problems concerned with economic efficiency, productivity and quality; the collection of data and analysis of data using database and decision support tools; the comprehensive modeling of uncertainty; the development and creative use of analytical and computational methods for solving these problems; and to obtain the broader skills, background and knowledge necessary to be an effective professional in a rapidly-changing global economy.

Lecturers are responsible for the course syllabus, curriculum development and delivery, holding office hours, student assessment through relevant projects, presentations, problem sets, exams, and/or class attendance and participation, and assigning grades.

The Industrial Engineering and Operations Research Department seeks candidates whose teaching and experience has prepared them to contribute to our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in higher education.

Please note: The use of a lecturer pool does not guarantee that an open position exists. See the review date specified in AP Recruit to learn whether the department is currently reviewing applications for a specific position. If there is no future review date specified, your application may not be considered at this time.

Department: https://ieor.berkeley.edu/

Labor contract: https://ucnet.universityofcalifornia.edu/labor/bargaining-units/ix/index.html





QUALIFICATIONS

Basic qualifications (required at time of application)

PhD or equivalent international degree or enrolled in PhD or equivalent international degree program

Additional qualifications (required at time of start)

PhD or equivalent international degree required by start date.

Preferred qualifications

One year prior teaching experience is preferred by the start date of the job.





APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Document requirements

Curriculum Vitae – Your most recently updated C.V.

Cover Letter

Statement of Teaching

Reference requirements

2 required (contact information only)

Apply link: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF04264

Help contact: rpauling@berkeley.edu





JOB LOCATION

Berkeley, CA