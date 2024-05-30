Jason Ma

Berkeley IEOR alum Jason Ma ’84 recently took the stage as a speaker at the prestigious Legacy Builders Conference, an exclusive event in San Jose that gathers leading minds in philanthropy, wealth management, and legacy planning.

Jason Ma, CEO and Chief Mentor of ThreeEQ and acclaimed author of “Young Leaders 3.0,” significantly inspired and contributed to the conference through his panel discussion on “Engaging the Next Generation,” alongside fellow speaker Jack Crawford and moderator Jacqueline Hernandez. Ma shared his extensive experience in one-on-one coaching and mentoring next-generation leaders, including Gen Z students and Gen X CEOs. His holistic, strategic, and pragmatic approach emphasizes the development of a visionary story, state management, interconnected strategies, soft skills, and execution ability, and pragmatic emotional, social, and leadership intelligence—an empowering framework he refers to as 4S and 3EQ.

Ma’s mentorship aims to help his students achieve great outcomes in their life stage, elevate long-term success and well-being, enhance family relationships, joy, and peace of mind, and ensure effective legacy planning. The conference also featured notable speakers like legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

Ma’s participation in the conference underscores the vital role of mentoring in both goal achievement and legacy building.

