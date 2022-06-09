IEOR is thrilled to announce that Stewart Liu will join the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research in July 2022 as an Assistant Teaching Professor. He will teach in IEOR’s new Master of Analytics program. Stewart is currently an Assistant Professor at the Lam Family College of Business at San Francisco State University.

Stewart is a UC Berkeley alumnus who received his Ph.D. and M.S. in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research and his B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from UC Berkeley. His research interests include Supply Chain Optimization, Applied Optimization Modeling, Simulation Optimization, and Data-driven Optimization. Stewart has also authored numerous research papers.

“As an IEOR alumnus, it’s been my greatest dream to be able to give back to the department and community that shaped me into who I am.” Stewart said. “Today, that dream has come true. I am honored and excited to be joining the amazingly talented faculty, staff, and students of IEOR once again. Go Bears!”

Stewart Liu’s position is made possible by generous donations from IEOR Professor Emeritus Ron Wolff. Welcome back to UC Berkeley’s Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, Stewart!