A recent article by CNBC, the world leader in business news and financial market coverage, spotlights Operations Research and Industrial Engineering as the second highest paying college major this year. Sourcing data from the 2023 college salary report by Payscale, a compensation software and data company that posts transparent and validated salary data, Petroleum Engineering is noted as the highest-paying bachelor’s degree, while graduates in IEOR closely follow, offering lucrative income potential.

The specialized skill sets developed through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) degrees are in high demand, driving up the earning potential for IEOR graduates who can expect robust early career income and long-term financial stability. This trend reflects the broader dominance of STEM majors in high-paying professions, with UC Berkeley’s Industrial Engineering & Operations Research Department representing a standout choice for those seeking a rewarding career path.

