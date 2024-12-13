“I will always be profoundly grateful to Candi for her belief in my abilities, generosity, and dedication to ensuring I could reach my full potential as a student,” said Alexandra Newman, PhD IEOR ’98 and 2024 INFORMS Fellow. In gratitude for her mentor, Alexandra has spearheaded the creation of the Joe and Flora Arai Endowment to honor Professor Candace “Candi” Yano’s impact on her students and the inspiring legacy of her parents, Joe and Flora Arai. Though they never attended college, Joe and Flora’s sacrifices and dedication enabled Professor Yano to achieve her academic dreams.



The endowment will provide critical financial support to students facing economic barriers, continuing the spirit of mentorship and generosity that defines Professor Yano’s career. An anonymous donor has pledged to match all contributions up to $100,000, amplifying the impact of every gift. “I went to college with their help — as much as they could give me — plus scholarships,” Professor Yano reflected. “I hope these funds support a student who, like me, couldn’t pursue higher education without them.”



Joe and Flora’s remarkable stories of resilience, from enduring the challenges of internment camps to building a life in post-war America, underscore the importance of education as a path to opportunity. Their unwavering support shaped Professor Yano’s approach to teaching and mentorship, emphasizing encouragement and self-sufficiency. The Joe and Flora Arai Endowment ensures their legacy will inspire and uplift future generations of Berkeley students.



